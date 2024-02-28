SP in dilemma over action against rebel MLAs

Lucknow, Feb 28 The Samajwadi Party is facing a dilemma regarding the action that is needed to be taken against its rebel MLAs.

A section of the party leaders feel that they should move a petition, seeking disqualification of seven legislators who cross voted in favour of the BJP candidates during Tuesday’s Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

However, sources said, some SP leaders feel that such a petition would be meaningless since the matter was sure to be delayed by the Speaker.

According to constitutional experts, no whip is issued in case of Rajya Sabha or legislative council elections. However, under the Representation of People Act, the MLAs are required to show their ballot papers to the polling agent before casting their vote.

The SP MLAs were asked to show their ballots to party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav. In case the MLA drifts from party lines, the party leadership may choose to move a petition against him or her to get their membership cancelled.

If SP expels them from the party, the legislators will continue to remain members with ‘unattached’ status.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor