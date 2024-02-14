SP Leader Urges Akhilesh Yadav to Reject Swami Prasad Maurya's Resignation

A day after Swami Prasad Maurya resigned as the national general secretary of the Samajwadi Party (SP), another party leader, Ram Govind Chaudhary, has appealed to SP president Akhilesh Yadav to reject his resignation, calling him critical in the fight against the poison spread by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Maurya had on Tuesday resigned as the party’s national general secretary accusing the leadership of discriminating against him and not defending him over his remarks.

In his letter to Yadav, Chaudhary said, Under your successful leadership, every worker and leader of Samajwadi Party is struggling to reduce the effect of this poison of communalism and hypocrisy. Party’s national general secretary Shri Swami Prasad Maurya is also strongly opposing this poison of BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh due to which he is on the target of BJP and Sangh. He said Maurya comes from a backward community and because of his fighting instinct he has a special place in this society.

It is in the interest of the Samajwadi Party that he continues as an office bearer. Therefore, I insist that you do not accept his resignation, Chaudhary, who is a former leader of opposition, said in his letter to Yadav.

In his resignation letter directed to party president Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya expressed his ongoing efforts to bolster the party's support base. He stated that he endeavored to restore the dignity of tribal people, Dalits, and backward classes who had either knowingly or unwittingly aligned with the BJP, by raising awareness and offering cautionary guidance.