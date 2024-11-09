SP MLA Rakesh Pratap to take out ‘Ayodhya Padyatra’, says ‘it will shut mouth of naysayers’

Lucknow, Nov 9 In a significant move, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh on Saturday announced ‘Ayodhya Darshan Padyatra' and said that this will be a ‘fitting reply to the naysayers’.

SP legislator’s Ayodhya Padyatra is scheduled to begin from November 11 and culminate on November 14 in the holy city.

He also took to his social media account to urge the devotees and followers of Lord Ram to join him in the Yatra.

“Ayodhya Darshan Padyatra has been organized on the strength of our collective faith and belief in Shri Ram Ji. I cordially and respectfully invite all of you and make a humble request to go with me to Shri Ayodhya Dham and have the darshan of Lord Shri Ram and become a partner of the supreme virtue,” he wrote in a post on social media.

Later, speaking to scribes, the SP MLA said that his yatra will serve as a befitting reply to those, who question the existence of Shri Ram and those who raise questions on the birth of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

This assumes significance in light of the fact that his own party has questioned the legacy of Lord Ram and Ramayana, with party supremo even declining an invite to Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratistha ceremony held, earlier this year.

Rakesh Pratap Singh met UP CM Yogi Adityanath recently in this regard and wrote on X, “Received guidance and blessings from Peethadhishwar of Goraksh Peeth and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath regarding Shri Ram Darshan Yatra starting from Gauriganj to Ayodhya Dham from 11th November 2024. The CM extended his best wishes for the safe completion of journey sand said that may the blessings of Lord Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Ji always remain with you.”

With the SP MLA being unhesitant in announcing Padyatra at Lord Ram’s birthplace, the political circles are abuzz with fresh chatter. Rakesh Pratap Singh is considered close to the rival BJP and the closeness can be gauged from the fact that during the recent Lok Sabha elections, 11 people including his brother had joined the ruling party.

