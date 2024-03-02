Spanish Woman Gang-Raped in Jharkhand: Social Media User Pleads Smriti Irani for Safe Evacuation

A foreign national from Spain was reportedly subjected to a gangrape in the Dumka district of Jharkhand, as confirmed by the police on Saturday. The incident took place in the Kurumahat area within the jurisdiction of the Hansdiha police station, approximately 300 km away from the state capital, Ranchi. The assault occurred on Friday night while a tourist couple from Spain was spending the night in a makeshift tent.

We urgently require your (Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani ) assistance. Last night, a fellow motorcycle rider, was subjected to a horrific assault by seven men near Dumka, Jharkhand. We need to get her safely out of there to her embassy without anyone political trying to suppress them or the news.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Dumka, a Spanish woman has lodged a complaint stating that she was gang-raped in the vicinity of the Hansdiha police station area last night. The police are actively involved in the case, including conducting the necessary medical examination for the victim. As part of their investigation, three individuals have been detained. Further inquiries are ongoing.

Regarding the Spanish couple, police said that the local administration lacked any prior knowledge of their visit to Dumka or their camping whereabouts. He noted that the couple, who are bikers, engage in touring various destinations and frequently camp at different locations during their journey.

