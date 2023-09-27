Special CBI team led by its Director to arrive in Manipur on Wed to probe students' killing: CM

Imphal, Sep 27 A special CBI team led by its Director will reach Imphal on Wednesday in a special flight to expedite the probe into the murder of two young students, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Tuesday night.

The Chief Minister said in a post on X: “In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the state that both the state and Central government are closely working to nab the perpetrators.

"To further expedite this crucial investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director, along with a specialised team, will be arriving in Imphal on Wednesday morning in a special flight.

"Their presence underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter. I have been constantly in touch with Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

The Manipur government had earlier said that the murder case of two young students has been handed over to the CBI, while the security forces have also initiated a search operation to nab the perpetrators.

An official from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat said that it has come to the notice of the state government that photos of the victims, identified as Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17), who were missing since July, have surfaced on social media.

The official said that the state police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and to identify the perpetrators.

At least 34 students, including girls, were injured after hundreds of students took to the streets in Imphal on Tuesday to protest against the killing of two young students by unidentified murderers.

The police said the students were injured after they clashed with the security forces, who prevented them from marching towards Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's bungalow.

The security forces used tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse the agitating students. The injured students have been admitted to various hospitals for treatment.

Earlier, hundreds of students gathered on the streets on Tuesday after photographs of the bodies of two missing students went viral on social media.

Seven-teen-year-old girl student Hijam Linthoingambi and 20-year-old Phijam Hemjit had gone missing on July 6 during the height of ethnic violence in Manipur.

Their families suspected that they had been killed by armed assailants.

Both the deceased students hailed from Bishnupur district.

