Special customised tiger-faced plane lands in Namibia to bring cheetahs to India

A specially customised B747 jumbo jet is all set to ferry eight cheetahs to India's Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. According to the details, all preparations have been completed and the jumbo jet has already arrived in the Namibian capital Windhoek. Interestingly, nose of the plane has been painted in such a way that it resemblances a cheetah.

Cheetah will have to spend their entire air transit period empty stomach, a senior Indian forest department official said on Tuesday.Such a precaution is needed as a long journey may create nausea-like feelings in animals leading to other complications.The large carnivore got completely wiped out from India due to their use for coursing, sport hunting, overhunting and habitat loss. The government declared the cheetah extinct in the country in 1952.The last spotted feline died in 1948 in the Sal forests of Chhattisgarh's Koriya district. Responding to the same, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the country, Taking to twitter, the CM said, “Congratulations India! With the arrival of cheetahs, the trinity of tigers, leopards and cheetahs will be complete in Madhya Pradesh. Under the constant guidance of our visionary PM @NarendraModi ji the maiden international translocation will be completed. Eagerly waiting.”