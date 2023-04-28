Special edition of Ayurvedic research periodical, Journal of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences focused on 'Impact of Mann ki Baat on Ayush Sector' launched

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Ministry of Ayush on Friday launched a special edition of the official research publication of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Journal of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (JRAS) focused on the 'Impact of Mann ki Baat on Ayush Sector.'

Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal today launched the special edition of journal in the presence of Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, of Ayush and senior officials of the Ministry.

In his address, Sonowal said, "Prime Minister's 'Mann ki Baat' conversations have been instrumental in giving a positive trust to Ayush. With its innovative and unique interactive style of presentation, the radio program has carved out a niche for itself and has become popular among communities. The content of this special edition of the journal has taken inspiration from various thoughts of our PM on Ayush sector."

Ayush has been mentioned in about 37 episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program, 'Mann Ki Baat,' an official release said.

The Prime Minister had urged citizens to adopt a healthy lifestyle, practice yoga, and adopt evidence-based Ayurveda and imbibe Ayurveda way of life into their lifestyle. As a result of the Prime Minister's efforts to promote the Ayush sector, there has been an increase in awareness about the benefits of traditional Indian systems of medicine, not only in India but also globally, it said.

The journal highlights the impact of 'Mann ki Baat' on the Ayush sector,

The content of the special edition of journal is inspired by various conversations of the prime minister on Ayush systems during the last 9 years. It highlights the impact of "Mann ki Baat" on Ayush sector and how Ayush is becoming a fundamental pillar of the country's national health policy and health interventions.

A total of 24 articles by renowned experts are included in seven potential areas i.e., Policy & Public Health, Science & Evidence, Health Education & Awareness, Yoga & Swasthavritta (Lifestyle, Exercise, Food, Nutrition), War against Corona, Industry & Academia Collaboration and Globalization & International Cooperation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor