Special train from Firozpur Cantt to Dibrugarh to start tomorrow

New Delhi [India], June 27 : A special train from Firozpur Cantt to Dibrugarh will start on Wednesday, said the Indian Railways.

The Railways said the step has been taken to ease congestion for the convenience of passengers.

"All concerned are informed that Railways has decided to run a special train from Firozpur Cantt to Dibrugarh on 28.06.2023 for the convenience of railway passengers and to clear extra congestion," said an official release.

According to the official release, the Firozpur Cantt-Dibrugarh Special Train will leave Firozpur Cantt in Punjab at 1:25 pm on June 28 and will reach Dibrugarh in Assam at 8:45 pm on the third day.

"04674 Firozpur Cantt-Dibrugarh Special Train (One Trip): 04674 Firozpur Cantt-Dibrugarh Special Train will leave Firozpur Cantt at 01.25 PM on 28.06.2023 and reach Dibrugarh at 08.45 PM the third day," stated the release in its statement.

The release further added that the special train with AC, sleeper and general class coaches would run via several stations on its way.

"This special train with AC, sleeper and general class coaches will run via Faridkot, Kotkapura, Bhatinda, Rampur Phul, Dhuri, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambela Cantt, Saharanpur Junction, Moradabad, Bareilly, Sitapur Junction, Gorakhpur Junction, Siwan Junction, Chhapra, Hajipur Junction, Muzaffarpur Junction, Samastishpur Junction, Barauni Junction, Begusarai, Khagaria Junction, Naugachia, Katihar Junction, New Jalpaiguri, New, Coach Behar, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya Junction, Rangapara North and North Lakhimpur stations," said the official release.

