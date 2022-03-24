Specially-abled students stun audience with dance performance in Indore

Several specially-abled students on Wednesday pulled off a splendid dance performance leaving the audience in Indore stunned, highlighting that nothing in the world is impossible.

Students associated with a dance company 'Miracle on Wheels', which promotes the talents of people with special needs, gave a performance in the city at an event organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) FLO.

The performance was truly a 'miracle' in itself with some dancers being in wheelchairs and others being hearing and speech impaired.

Noting that the specially-abled people serve as an inspiration to us, FICCI FLO Chairperson, Indore Meetu Kohli said that their performance clearly underlines that nothing is impossible for any one.

"All these students are enrolled in a school in Bangalore - Miracle on Wheels. Some of these kids have prosthetic legs, while some are speech impaired students and some are visually impaired. However, when they perform on stage, it does not look like they have any special needs," she said.

Kohli further said that the students have sent out a message that nothing is "impossible".

( With inputs from ANI )

