Speculation rife over Ashwini Vaishnaw contesting from Cuttack LS seat

Bhubaneswar, Jan 7 Amid speculation suggesting Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw might be fielded from Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency, the senior BJP leader on Sunday said he is a disciplined worker of the party who always follows the party's instructions.

Speaking to mediapersons in Athagarh area of Cuttack district, Vaishnaw said: "I am a disciplined worker of the party and I perform whatever task the party assigns to me. Recently, the party asked me to work in the Madhya Pradesh elections, which I followed accordingly."

Vaishnav on Sunday performed 'puja' at the frequently-visited Dhabaleswar Shiva temple in Athagarh.

Later, he interacted with BJP workers and participated in different party programmes inBadamba, Narasinghpur and Arthagarh areas of the district.

The Union Minister also met party workers, including BJP's Cuttack district president, at a programme at the party office in the Banki area of Cuttack on Saturday evening.

Following his visits to Cuttack district at regular intervals since last year, it has been speculated that the party might field the Union Minister from Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming general elections.

Some rumours also claim he might contest from Balasore.

Vaishnaw who joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1994, held the post of Collector of Cuttack district between 2001 and 2003.

