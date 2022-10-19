Speeding car kills two cyclists in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 19 Two men were killed after a speeding Skoda Rapid car rammed into the cycles they were riding on the Golf Course Road here, the police said.

Umesh, the son of one of the deceased persons, Dharampal (70), stated in his complaint that he along with his father were travelling on two different cycles on the Gold Course Road on Tuesday evening.

"When we reached Sector-42 Rapid Metro station, a speeding car hit my father from behind. My father skidded along with the car for about 50 metres. The car then turned 360-degree and hit another cyclist, Sahib Khan (35), who was on the link road," Umesh told the police.

Thereafter, the three occupants of the car came out and rushed the victims to a nearby hospital. The car was being driven by Naveen, a resident of Wazirabad village, the complainant said.

"At the hospital, Sahib Khan was declared brought dead while my father died during treatment. The accident took place due to the rash driving of the car driver," he added.

"We have all the details of the car driver who has been identified. Necessary action will be taken against him as per the law. A case of rash driving has been registered at the Sushant Lok police station," SHO Deepak Kumar said.

