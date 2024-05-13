Speeding Delhi Police vehicle mows down man, driver found in inebriated state

New Delhi, May 13 A 58-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding Delhi Police vehicle in the Sarojini Nagar area on Monday, the police said.

The driver of the Delhi Police vehicle has been identified as Constable Pardeep Kumar, who was reportedly inebriated at the time of the incident, the police said.

"Kumar's alcohol level was 60 as per the medico-legal case (MLC) report. Action has been initiated against him," the police added.

The deceased has been identified as Baijnath a.k.a Rajesh Gupta, a resident of Trilokpuri.

"A call was received at the Sarojini Nagar police station in the wee hours of Monday regarding an accident involving a Mahindra Scorpio of the Delhi Police," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), Rohit Meena.

On reaching the spot, the police found Baijnath lying dead in a pool of blood.

"A case under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered, and the erring driver -- Constable Pardeep Kumar -- has been arrested," the DCP said.

