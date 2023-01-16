SPIC MACAY, Culture Ministry collaborate for 'Music in the Park' series under 'Shruti Amrut'

The Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) on Saturday organized its very popular 'Music in the Park' series this year under the name 'Shruti Amrut' in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the New Delhi Municipal Council.

The beauty of Indian Classical Music was showcased by eminent artists from across the country.

In this series, the first event of 2023 was held on Sunday at 3 pm in Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

The concert began with a Sarod performance by Aman Ali Bangash, a 7th Generation musician from Senia Bangash Gharana. He was accompanied by Anubrata Chatterjee (Tabla) and Abhishek Mishra (Tabla). Following this, a Hindustani Vocal performance by Padma Bhushan Begum Parween Sultana of Patiala Gharana accompanied by Akram Khan (Tabla), Shrinivas Acharya (Harmonium) and Shadaab Sultana (Vocals) was performed.

SPIC MACAY is a voluntary youth movement that promotes the tangible & intangible aspects of Indian & world heritage by organizing programs and workshops on Indian Classical, Folk Music and dance, Yoga, meditation, crafts, and other aspects of Indian culture. It is a movement started in 1977 and has chapters in over 850 towns across the world.

( With inputs from ANI )

