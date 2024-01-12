SpiceJet Announces Special Flight for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya

SpiceJet, a leading Indian low-cost carrier, will operate a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21 to cater to devotees attending the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Shri Ram temple. The Pran Pratishta ceremony, marking the installation of the idol in the sanctum sanctorum, is scheduled for January 22 and is expected to be a major religious event in India.

On December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. In preparation for the auspicious 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony at the Shri Ram temple on January 22, 2024, an airline has announced a special flight operation from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21. The airline aims to facilitate the travel of devotees by also offering a return flight on the same day, ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for passengers attending the ceremony.

Scheduled for January 21, the special flight from the national capital to Ayodhya is set to depart at 1:30 pm, reaching its destination by 3 pm. The return flight is planned for the following day, with a take-off time of 5 pm and an estimated landing in Delhi at 6:30 pm. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed on Thursday that approximately 100 chartered flights are anticipated at the Ayodhya airport for the consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22.