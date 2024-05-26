SpiceJet Flight Returns to Delhi Due to Bird Hit on Engine:

On Sunday, a SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating SG-123 from Delhi to Leh experienced a bird strike on engine 2, prompting its return to Delhi. The aircraft landed safely, and passengers disembarked without incident. The airline spokesperson clarified that while the landing was unscheduled, it was not considered an emergency situation.

This come just days after an Emirates flight landed in Mumbai late Monday night after colliding with a flock of flamingos shortly before touchdown. The incident damaged the plane and left several birds dead.The Boeing 777, flying from Dubai to Mumbai, hit the flock about 300 meters from the ground, resulting in the deaths of 39 flamingos.

B N Kumar, Director of NatConnect Foundation, an environmental protection organization in Navi Mumbai, said that he has written to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation requesting a high-level investigation to determine how the Emirates aircraft collided with the birds. Kumar questioned why the pilot did not detect the flock on radar. "If any passenger had been affected by the bird hit, it would have made global headlines, but the death of 40 flamingos seems to be of little concern to the authorities and urban planners," Kumar said.