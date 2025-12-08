Srinagar Fire: Blaze Erupts in Munawarabad Area; Firefighting Operation Underway (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out in several shops and a furniture godown in the Munwarabad area of Srinagar on Sunday December 7, 2025. Following which fire and emergency teams responded quickly. As of now no injuries reported.

Fire tenders are at the spot, and efforts to douse the flames are underway. Further details on this matter are awaited. Earlier on 6 November, Indian Army troops from the Shakti Vijay Brigade helped stop a significant fire in Bukhaiya village in Tangdhar. An electrical short circuit caused the fire.

#WATCH | J&K | A fire broke out in shops and a furniture godown in the Munwarabad area of Srinagar. Fire tenders are present at the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway. pic.twitter.com/0dn72JkHcV — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2025

Also Read: 6 killed as car falls into 800-foot ravine in Maharashtra's Nashik; PM Modi expresses grief

The flames spread quickly, putting nearby houses at risk. Vigilant troops from the Shakti Vijay Brigade and the civil administration brought the fire under control, averting a major catastrophe, an official statement said. (With ANI inputs)