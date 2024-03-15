Srinagar Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Furniture Factory in HMT Area (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in a furniture factory in the HMT area on the outskirts of Srinagar in the early hours of Friday, March 15. Kashmir Fire Department firefighters swiftly responded to the scene and deployed multiple fire tenders to douse the fire. The cause of the blaze is not immediately clear. There have been no initial reports of casualties.

(Video source: Kashmir Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/bY7Xnf7Gza — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

An official told the news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the fire broke out in the wee hours today and fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. He said that efforts are on to douse the flames. The exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.