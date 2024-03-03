Srinagar-Jammu highway blocked for 2nd consecutive day

Srinagar, March 3 The strategic Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained closed on Sunday for the second consecutive day due to landslides.

Traffic department officials said that multiple landslides were triggered by incessant rain in the Ramban district.

“Efforts to restore the highway for traffic are going on. Intending travellers are advised not to undertake the journey without contacting our control rooms at Srinagar and Jammu,” the officials said.

It must be mentioned that all essential supplies are brought into the landlocked Valley through this highway.

Meanwhile, Srinagar-Leh, Mughal Road, Sinthan-Kishtwar road, Bandipora-Gurez and Kupwara-Tangdhar road continued to remain snowbound and closed for traffic.

