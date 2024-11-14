Srinagar School Fire: Blaze Erupts in Muslim Public School in Kursoo Rajbagh (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out a school in Rajbagh area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, November 14. Vide shared by news agency ANI shows flames of coming out from the green building said be a private school. Chaos in the area as smoke was seen above the building.

Earlier, a huge blaze erupted in the Industrial Estate of Sopore, located in Baramulla district. Lakhs of property burned into ashes in the area. The blaze, which spread quickly within the industrial complex, severely damaged several double-storey structures, according to initial reports.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as officials continue their investigation.