Ghaziabad Bus Fire: School Bus Engulf Into Flames in Vaishali, No Casualties (Watch Video)

A private school bus engulfed into flames near Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh Ghaziabad district on Thursday, November 14. According to the information, the bus caught fire near Kaushambi police station in Sahibabad during the morning hours and was brought under control by firefighters, reported news agency ANI.

The bus belonged to Mother's Global School in Delhi Preet Vihar. There were about 16 children in the bus at the time of the incident. According to the initial report, students screamed after noticing the fire inside the bus. After hearing this, nearby people rushed to rescue them, while the driver left the bus and ran away. However, the children were rescued safely; none of them were hurt.

School Bus Caught Fire

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh | A fire broke out in a school bus at Vaishali. Fire tenders doused off the fire. No casualty reported.



The Vaishali fire department personnel rushed to the spot after receiving the distress call about the incident on Thursday morning, and firefighters brought it under control. However, it is not yet known how the bus caught fire.