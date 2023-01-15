SSB organizes 'cultural exchange programme' in J-K

Officials of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Saturday organized a 'cultural exchange programme' at Middle school, Bakura, with the participation of personnel of SSB and youth from adjoining villages.

The programme witnessed participation from 13 Bn of SSB and many youths from Bakura and other surrounding villages. Abdul Majeed, Sarpanch, Gram Panchayat Bakura, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The programme was organised as a part of a slew of programmes organised across the country, on the completion of 75 Years of Independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this year in 2023.

Besides, organizing a cultural exchange programme, Medical Civic and Veterinary Civic Action programmes were also organized by the 13 Bn, SSB Dignibal. During which Dr Gaurav Misra, Comdt. (Medical) of 13 Bn, and Dr Tanvi, Medical officer of Public Health Centre (PHC), Shuhama and Dr Raja Aziz Ahmed, Veterinary Collage, Shuhama have attended people and cattle respectively from across Dignibal, Bakoora, Warphow and surrounding villages to diagnose their health.

All the said activities were planned meticulously under the supervision of Kamal Kant, Commandant, 13 Bn SSB, Dignibal.

The programme was begun formally on Saturday morning, around 11 am, with the inauguration done jointly by Kamal Kant, Commandant and Abdul Majeed, Sarpanch which was followed by an opening address by Som Nath, Second-in-command, 13 Bn, SSB and subsequently followed by a cultural programme.

On the sidelines of the programme, Bhangra Dance was presented by Constable/GD Sarabjeet Singh and team and the local Kashmiri dance was presented by Zeshan, Umar, Shahid, Tauseef, Danish and Shahid of Bakura village.

Subsequently, Marathi dance and South Indian dance were presented by Constable/GD Ramdas B. Waingaide and Constable/GD K Kadiresh respectively. Finally, the cultural programme culminated with the presentation of the award with cash prizes of Rs 2100 to the local youths who presented the cultural programme and the personnel of SSB were awarded the Commendation certificates.

Abdul Majeed, Sarpanch of Bakura Village while speaking during the programme appreciated the initiative undertaken by 13 Bn, SSB Dignibal towards the conduct of such programmes which helps people to be aware of the culture of other parts of the country and also appreciated the Medical Civic Action / Veterinary Civic Action (MCA/VCA) which are very beneficial for the upliftment of the local population.

During the MCA/VCA large number of people and animals were treated by medical officers and veterinary officers respectively. Further, the Sarpanch also urged 13 Bn, SSB Dignibal to conduct such programmes more in future.

Finally, the programme was consummated with a vote of thanks by Virender Singh Choudhary, Dy. Comdt. of 13 Bn, SSB Dignibal. He while speaking thanked each and everyone who had participated in the event and reiterated that SSB with Its Motto 'Service, Security and Brotherhood' will keep on undertaking such activities in future as well which could contribute to the upliftment of the people.

( With inputs from ANI )

