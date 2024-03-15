SSKM issues fresh clarification over 'push' theory on Mamata Banerjee's injury

Kolkata, March 15 Authorities of state-run S.S.K.M Medical College & Hospital on Friday issued a fresh clarification on the “push” theory behind the forehead injury of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On Thursday, S.S.K. M Director Manimoy Bandopadhyay said that the injury might have been caused “within the vicinity of her home due to some push from behind.”

Manimoy Bandopadhyay claimed that the statement he made on Thursday was “misinterpreted”.

“What I wanted to say is that there was a feeling of being pushed from behind,” the S.S.K M Director told media persons on Friday.

However, he refused to provide further details on his new clarifications as the media persons asked him about the “specific medical conditions” that might result in the “feeling of being pushed from behind.”

“Our duty is to only treat patients. We are doing that only,” Manimoy Bandopadhyay said.

Trinamool sources said that the Chief Minister -- who is currently at his official residence at Kalighat in South Kolkata -- is stable. She will be brought to S.S.K.M again where a medical team will examine her again.

On Thursday, after the Chief Minister was admitted to the hospital at around 7.30 p.m., she was treated by a team of medical experts from the neurosurgery, general medicine, and cardiology Departments. A number of medical examinations like electrocardiogram and CT scan were also conducted. The hospital authorities had advised her to stay back. However, she insisted on returning home.

On Thursday, Trinamool Congress said that the Chief Minister had stumbled while taking a walk at her residence. The social media cell of the Trinamool had also released a photograph in which the Chief Minister could be seen bleeding from her forehead.

