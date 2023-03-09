SSLC exams start in Kerala, students appear happy with first paper

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams started in Kerala on Thursday.

Reportedly, about 4,19 lakh students are appearing for the exam. The government has arranged 2,960 examination centres in the state.

"The first exam was completed without any issues or complaints. The school have taken necessary measures for the smooth conduct of the exams. Hope everything goes with the remaining papers also," Wilson Daniel, Head Master of M.D. Seminary School told ANI.

The first exam was Malayalam paper 1. The students from Kottayam expressed high hopes for the papers and appeared happy on the first day.

"The exam started at 9.30 AM and the paper went well for me. We all are very confident in the paper," said Milan Joseph, a student.

The SSLC exams in Kerala will end on March 29. First and second-year higher secondary examinations will be conducted from March 10-30.

( With inputs from ANI )

