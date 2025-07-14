Stalin govt appoints 4 IAS officers as official spokespersons ahead of 2026 TN Assembly polls

Chennai, July 14 In a significant move ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the Tamil Nadu government appointed 4 senior IAS officers as official spokespersons to coordinate media communication on key government initiatives and department updates.

This marks the first time such appointments have been made in the state.

According to an official release, the spokespersons — J Radhakrishnan, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Dheeraj Kumar, and P Amudha — will be responsible for disseminating timely and accurate information to the public through the media.

They will serve as a crucial link between government departments and the Press, ensuring consistent communication of schemes, policies, and departmental activities.

The move comes as the ruling DMK government intensifies its outreach efforts, highlighting the benefits of various welfare schemes implemented over the past four years.

The appointment of these spokespersons is seen as part of a broader strategy to streamline government messaging and strengthen public engagement in the run-up to the elections.

Each officer has been assigned specific departments and will coordinate with the respective departmental secretaries to gather updates and verify information before addressing the media through Press conferences.

Of the four IAS officers, J Radhakrishnan will handle communication for the Energy, Health and Family Welfare, Transport, Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection, Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, School Education, Higher Education, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi, and Human Resources Management departments.

Gagandeep Singh Bedi will be responsible for the Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Water Resources, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, and Natural Resources departments.

Dheeraj Kumar will serve as the spokesperson for the Home, Prohibition, and Excise departments.

According to the Press statement, P Amudha will oversee communications for the Revenue and Disaster Management, Social Welfare and Women’s Empowerment, Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons, Labour Welfare and Skill Development, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare, Housing and Urban Development, Highways and Minor Ports, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments, and Special Programme Implementation departments.

The appointment of high-ranking bureaucrats as spokespersons is expected to enhance the clarity and effectiveness of government communication and ensure that the media and public are kept well-informed on critical issues.

