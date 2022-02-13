Stalin says Bengal Governor's move to prorogue Assembly session goes against established norms

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's act to prorogue the West Bengal Assembly Session goes against the established norms and conventions.

"The act of the West Bengal Governor to prorogue the WB Assembly Session is without any propriety expected from the exalted post and goes against the established norms and conventions," Stalin tweeted.

"The 'symbolic' head of the state should be the role model to uphold the constitution. The beauty of democracy lies in extending mutual respect to each other," he added.

Replying to Stalin, Dhankar in his tweet said, "Find it unusually expedient to respectfully invite indulgent attention of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin that his extremely harsh hurtful observations are not in the least in conformity with facts- attached order. Assembly was prorogued at the express request."

Earlier on Saturday, Dhankar prorogued the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February 2022.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February 2022," tweeted Dhankar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor