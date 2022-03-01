Stampede in Babadham temple in Jharkhand, many devotees injured

Devotees are flocking to the temple in large numbers on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Attractive lighting has been done in various temples. But in the meantime, a shocking incident has come to light from Jharkhand. There have been reports of stampede in Babadham temple in Deoghar district of Jharkhand. In which many devotees have also been injured. In such a situation, the MLA of Barkagaon, Amba Prasad, who reached the temple, has protested against the administration.

Several men and women were injured in the stampede. It is said that the temple management and the district administration have lathi-charged the devotees to control the crowd. The district administration also did not cooperate with Barkagaon MLA Amba Prasad who came for pooja and darshan.

According to the information, on the occasion of Mahashivratri, there was a sea of ​​devotees in Deoghar. Which ruined the month-long preparation of the administration. The arrangements made by the district administration and the temple administration for today's festival collapsed in front of the crowd of all the devotees. According to reports, a stampede broke out in the temple, injuring many men and women.

MLA Amba Prasad said that after this incident, I will lodge a complaint at the senior level. The temple administration has not made proper arrangements. The administration is only working for VVIPs and VIPs. He said that no one listens to the problems of ordinary devotees.