Stampede on Punjab Mail Express Train: 20 Injured After False Fire Alarm Grips Panic Among Passengers

A fire scare in the general coach of the Howrah-Amritsar 13006 Punjab Mail Express led to widespread panic and injuries among passengers early Sunday morning. The incident, which occurred around 8:00 AM between Bareilly and Meerganj Katra stations, resulted in about 20 passengers being hurt as they jumped from the moving train. Seven of the injured were severely hurt and were taken to the Government Medical College in Shahjahanpur. The train had to stop abruptly when the driver was alerted to rumors of a fire in the general coach. At that time, the train was partially on a bridge over a river. Fearing for their safety, passengers began to jump off, causing a chaotic scene.

Upon inspection, the train crew found no signs of fire. Both the driver and the guard conducted a thorough check and confirmed that everything was in order. The injured passengers were moved to the women’s and guard’s coaches, and the train continued its journey to Shahjahanpur. It arrived at 10:10 AM on platform one, where railway officials and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were on hand. Five ambulances were summoned to the scene, and the seriously injured were transported to the hospital. The train was held for about 30 minutes before resuming its journey after safety checks were completed.

Aditya Gupta, Senior DCM of the Moradabad Rail Division, stated that miscreants had discharged a fire extinguisher in the general coach near Bilpur, sparking the panic. Two passengers were injured in the ensuing commotion and received on-site treatment. An investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the incident.