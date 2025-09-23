Starting Ferozepur-Delhi Vande Bharat train a 'historic' step, says BJP leader Chugh

Chandigarh, Sep 23 BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, on Tuesday, hailed the decisions of the Narendra Modi government to approve the construction of long-pending Rajpura-Mohali railway line, and starting of the Ferozepur-Delhi Vande Bharat train as 'historic', which would usher a new era of development and connectivity in Punjab.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again demonstrated his commitment to balanced regional development by sanctioning this project, which will connect the Malwa belt directly with the Chandigarh Tricity (Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula) and the national capital (New Delhi).

He added that the 24-km new railway line, with an estimated cost of more than Rs 200 crore, will open new opportunities for trade, industry and employment in the region.

Rajpura, being an industrial hub, will now have a direct link to the tricity, giving a fresh boost to business and passenger convenience.

He added that the project, pending for years, was stuck due to political apathy, but under the decisive leadership of PM Modi, it has now been revived and listed in the Northern Railway's new plan.

This, BJP leader Chugh said, proves how the BJP government is fulfilling commitments that were ignored by successive state governments.

The BJP leader expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, saying this project is not just about railway tracks but about building a stronger future for Punjab's youth, farmers and entrepreneurs.

He called upon the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government to extend full cooperation in land acquisition and clearances so that the people of Punjab can reap its benefits without further delay.

Joining the issue, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney expressed satisfaction at the sanction of the Rajpura-Mohali rail link project, recalling that he had been consistently raising this demand since he entered the Parliament in 2022.

The Central government has approved the long-pending project, marking a milestone for Punjab's connectivity.

Sahney said that "from the very first session I attended in the Rajya Sabha, I had highlighted the urgent need for this railway link, which is vital for Punjab's trade, industry, students and daily commuters".

