States to setup 100 food streets in 100 districts across country: Centre

New Delhi [India], April 20 : Union Health Ministry in collaboration with Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has requested states/UTs to develop 100 food streets in 100 districts across the country, said a press release on Thursday.

This initiative is being taken up as a pilot project to create an example for other such streets to come up across the country for ensuring hygienic and safe food practices. The aim of this project is to encourage safe and healthy food practices among food businesses and community members, thus, reducing foodborne illnesses and improving the overall health outcomes.

In a letter to states, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary and Manoj Joshi, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs Secretary highlighted that "Easy access to safe and hygienic food is vital for the good health of citizens. Safe food practices not only promote "eat right campaign" and food safety, but will improve hygiene credibility of local food businesses, boost local employment, tourism and in turn, economy. It also leads to a cleaner and greener environment."

This unique initiative will be implemented through National Health Mission (NHM) in convergence with Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, with technical support from FSSAI. The financial assistance for the initiative to States/UTs in the form of Rs.1 crore per food street/districts will be given to fill up critical gaps, said the press release.

100 such food streets will be opened up in 100 districts across the country (List given below). This assistance will be provided under National Health Mission (NHM) in the ratio of 60:40 or 90: 10 with the condition that standard branding of these food streets will be done as per FSSAI guidelines, read the press

Schemes like "Support to Urban Street Vendors (SUSV)", a component of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAYNULM), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs have also been taken up. In addition, States/UTs can also conduct training programmes for street vendors to orient them on aspects vis: food safety, maintenance of hygiene, and waste disposal.

Street foods have traditionally been an integral part of Indian society and are present all across the Country. They represent the rich local tradition of cuisine. Street foods not only provide daily diets at affordable prices to millions but also provide direct employment to a large number of people and also support the tourism industry.

