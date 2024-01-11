Statue of Unity safari park expands with orangutan, white lion, and jaguar

Kevadia, Jan 11 The Statue of Unity (SOU) Jungle Safari Park in Ekta Nagar has become home to three exotic animals: An orangutan, a white lion, and a jaguar.

These species, hailing from different corners of the world, have been provided with specially-tailored accommodations to ensure their comfort and well-being in their new environment.

The SOU Jungle Safari is a sanctuary for 186 animal species from different continents, including Africa, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

White lions, a rare variation found primarily in Africa, are known for their distinctive colour caused by a genetic condition. Orangutans, the intelligent and expressive red apes, are native to the rainforests of Indonesia and Malaysia, while jaguars, the powerful and elusive big cats, roam the forests of South America.

Spanning an area of 375 acres and distributed across seven distinct levels, the park is situated along the picturesque banks of the Narmada River, with varying elevations from 29 metres to an impressive 180 metres.

Notably, the park also provides a haven for several endangered species native to India, such as the Asiatic Lion, the Royal Bengal Tiger, and the cheetah, allowing visitors to see these majestic creatures up close.

The safari route enables visitors to observe various animal activities, along with various reptiles and birds.

The animal clusters in the park are arranged to represent their respective continents, providing an authentic glimpse into the diverse habitats of these species.

The mountainous terrain of the Vindhyachal region, where the park is located, offers an ideal natural habitat for these animals.

