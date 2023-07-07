Stay active on social media, convey initiatives to people: Odisha CM Patnaik to BJD youth leaders

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 7 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday exhorted the ruling Biju Janata Dal's youth leaders to remain active on social media so that they could effectively convey the pro-people initiatives of his government to the people.

Speaking at the State Executive Committee of Biju Yuva Janta Dal (BYJD), the Odisha CM said, "The youth has been playing a remarkable role in shaping the destinies of communities, countries, and states. Biju Babu (Naveen Patnaik's father and former CM Biju Patnaik) always trusted the youth of Odisha to play a major role in redefining the destiny of our state."

"Biju Janata Dal, which is inspired by the life and principles of Biju Babu, should always follow in his footsteps," he added.

"Whether it is food security, disaster management, finance management, poverty alleviation, women's empowerment, sports, IT, Urban Development, Infrastructure development, tourism, and industry, along with socio-economic indicators, Odisha has seen a giant leap in all these sectors. It is not possible without the contribution of the youth," the CM said.

"Now Odisha has reached a certain level of development. If it has to become a developed state, youth power has to fire on all cylinders. I have absolute trust in all of you that you will keep the state a priority in all your actions and work for its development," he said.

"As you know, social media is a powerful medium these days. I expect you to remain active in social media and ensure that the pro-people initiatives of our Government and Party are communicated successfully," the CM added.

"The transformational journey of Odisha has been making headlines across the country, and some of our initiatives have also received global recognition. So we should reach out to the people with absolute conviction," he said, adding, "We have always been with the people in their good times, bad times, and changing times. Whatever the situation might be, we have always engaged with the people."

"There has always been a human face to our approach to our endeavours. That is our hallmark. That is our strength. We should always maintain this. Engage with the people with a focus on our development and welfare efforts," the CM added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor