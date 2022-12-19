STF arrests another co-accused in scam involving CSJMU V-C

Lucknow, Dec 19 The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested another co-accused in the scam related to clearing of the bills of a company which conducted the examinations for Agra University where Vinay Pathak, the current Vice-Chancellor of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) in Kanpur, was posted at that time.

The accused, Santosh Kumar Singh, is a close aide of Ajay Mishra who was arrested earlier. Mishra used to take contracts from various state universities for printing question papers for the examinations, allegedly with the help of Pathak and then sublet it to Singh.

It is alleged that Singh worked with Mishra in different universities and amassed crores of rupees. The STF has also included Singh's name in the case.

According to STF sources, Santosh had got the work of providing anti-Covid kits to girl students appearing for B.Ed entrance examination at the Bareilly University.

"The work was given to Santosh for Rs 4 crore. Even before the tender was passed, he bought kits worth Rs 1 crore. The STF is probing how Santosh came to know that his firm was going to get the job," said an STF official.

Probe revealed that Singh has a printing firm. He had opened bank accounts in which lakhs of rupees were transferred from his account to Mishra's firm.

He had also transferred money to the firm of Rajesh Chauhan, who was sent to jail in the Uttarakhand SSSC recruitment paper leak scam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor