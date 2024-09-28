Stock Market Open On Saturday: NSE To Conduct Mock Trading Session Today; Can Investors Buy or Sell Shares?

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will conduct mock trading sessions today, September 28, from its disaster recovery site. According to the NDTV Profit report, NSE will conduct a live trading session from September 30 to October 30 through the disaster recovery site.

This will be the third special live trading session by the NSE in 2024. The first special live session was conducted on March 2 without any discrepancies, and the session ended on a record closing level. The second live session was held on May 18, 2024, when the indices experienced a dull trading session.

This special session was conducted to test the exchanges' preparedness in case of any unexpected event during a routine trading session. It is also preparation for any uncertainty or emergency market operations that can be temporarily relocated to a disaster recovery site to ensure continuity of normal operations. The session is to test the T+0 settlement type for buying or selling market-related instruments.

"Members are requested to note that the Exchange Contingency Tests shall be carried out between 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM for mock trading on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Members are requested to plan their activities accordingly," said NSE in a release.

Check Schedule Special Session

Morning Block Deal Window Session 1 - start time 09.45 hours to 10:00 hours.

Pre-Open: 10:00 hours to 10:08 hours.

Special Pre-Open Session: 10:00 hrs to 10:45 hrs

Normal Market/Odd lot: 10:15 hrs to 15:30 hrs.

Normal market open time for stocks in special pre-open sessions: 11:00 hours to 15:30 hours.

Call Auction Illiquid session (5 sessions of 1 hour each): 10:30 hours to 15:30 hours.

Afternoon Block Deal Window Session 2: 11:30 hours to 11:45 hours.

Auction Market: 11:15 hours to 12:00 hours.

Closing Session: 15:40 hours to 15:50 hours.

Trade Modification: 10:15 hours to 16:00 hours.

Re-Login time: 19:00 hours to 19:30 hours.

Can You Buy or Sell Shares and Mutual Funds on September 28?

Trades today will not attract obligations in terms of funds and/or securities pay-in and/or pay-out. Kindly do not transfer any data files for this session. Since there is a mock session scheduled on Saturday, the UCCs added or modified during the mock session shall not be considered valid for the live trading session from September 30 onwards.

Members are requested to note that the NOTIS application shall be during mock trading session -2. Unique Client Code (UCC) will not be validated for the Order entry during contingency time, if any. Members may choose to participate either in a Mock Trading Session or a Simulated environment to fulfill their regulatory requirements in accordance with the SEBI circular.