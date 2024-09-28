MHADA Lottery 2024: 8,000 Houses Available in October; 913 Units from Private Builders in Thane, Titwala, and Vasai

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will hold a lottery for approximately 8,000 houses under its Konkan division in the first week of October. As part of the process, 913 houses in Thane, offered under the 20 per cent scheme, will be available for priority applicants on a first-come, first-served basis starting on October 3. Additionally, on October 8, a lottery will be conducted for 7,000 houses, which includes 913 units acquired from private builders. The available homes, located in Thane, Titwala, and Vasai, will be priced around Rs 20 lakh.

The lottery for 2,030 houses under MHADA's Mumbai board is set to take place on October 8. Meanwhile, MHADA has also begun preparations for the upcoming lottery of its Konkan board, signaling simultaneous housing opportunities across different regions.

Grievance Redressal in Virar Housing Complexes

MHADA buildings in the Virar-Bolinj area have been plagued by issues such as water shortages and inadequate road infrastructure. Several lottery winners from Virar raised these concerns with MHADA, prompting the authority to take action. While efforts were made to improve the situation, a significant number of applicants still returned their homes in the Konkan Board lottery. In response, MHADA has implemented measures to address the deficiencies in these housing complexes.

Inclusion of Builder-Owned Houses in MHADA Lottery

MHADA has initiated the process of re-adding houses that remained unsold after the previous lottery into the upcoming draw. It has been confirmed that the new lottery will feature these unsold homes, alongside additional houses from the Konkan board and those acquired from private builders. This integrated lottery aims to offer a broader selection of housing options.