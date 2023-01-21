Stone pelting incident on Vande Bharat Express reported from Bihar's Katihar

An incident of stone pelting on a Vande Express train has been reported in Bihar's Katihar in which the window pane of one of the coaches of the high- speed train was damaged, police said on Saturday.

The incident was reported to have taken place on Friday near Telta Railway Station under the police station of Balrampur in Katihar district. The right side glass window of a coach of the 22302 down Vande Bharat Express was reported damaged.

On Saturday a train escort party informed local authorities that passengers travelling in Coach No. C-6 had reported that stones were pelted at the train. The incident reportedly took place between Dalkhola and the Telta railway stations at about 04.25 pm on Friday.

The right side window glass of coach no C-6 sustained damages. The matter was reported to the Railway Police Dalkhola which has sent a probe team to conduct an on-the-spot investigation.

The train began its journey from New Jalpaiguri at 3.05 PM with final destination Howrah at 10.35 PM.

Earlier, on January 12 three persons were arrested in Vishakapatnam in connection with alleged stone pelting incident on the new Vande Bharat Express train, the police said.

On January 2, stones were also pelted at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, within just four days after its launch. Window panes of the Vande Bharat Express were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda.

On January 3, two window panes of the Vande Bharat Express train were left damaged after stones were allegedly pelted on the two coaches near the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling.

