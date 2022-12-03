"Stop us if you can..." Suvendu Adhikari warns TMC

West Bengal leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday alleged that Trinamool Congress government has deployed its lumpen elements to disrupt the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally which is scheduled to be held at Diamond Harbour on Saturday.

Suvendu said that TMC is trying to disrupt the rally despite High Court's order and warned that his party workers would hit the streets on Saturday if there is any obstruction to the planned event.

"Even after Hon'ble Calcutta High Court allowed @BJP4Bengal rally at Diamond Harbour tomorrow, Koyla Bhaipo deployed his lumpens & servitors in uniform to disrupt the arrangements. The rally would be held at that same venue tomorrow. Bhaipo stop us if you can. Use all your might," Adhikari tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "Bhaipo hope you have heard: "The flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long." Your time's up. The people of WB would throw your undemocratic party in the garbage bin democratically. @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas would hit the streets tomorrow if there's any further obstruction."

Meanwhile, the BJP has approached the Superintendent of Police alleging that TMC goons are threatening their workers in Diamond Harbour and sought more security.

Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the Trinamool Congress to hold a political rally near the residence of Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP on December 3.

The high court also directed the state government to ensure that rules are adhered to during the rally to be addressed by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Adhikari had moved the high court challenging the permission granted to hold the rally at a place which he stated is about 100 metres from his residence and claimed that it will affect peace in the area.

Now, both the opponents will address the public rally at the places which are supposed to be each other's strongholds.

