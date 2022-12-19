Strict action against those who harass, rob tourists in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the state government will take strict actions against the ones who harass and rob the tourists here.

"The state government will act strictly against those harassing and looting tourists," CM Sawant said in a conversation withwhile expressing gratitude to the stalwarts of the state's liberation.

On the occasion of the state's Liberation Day, CM Sawant said, "Our freedom fighters fought hard and sacrificed their lives to allow future generations to live in peace and dignity. Today, we remember the contributions of the freedom fighters who laid down their lives during the long freedom struggle."

CM Sawant will celebrate the occasion by attending a State Level Flag Hoisting ceremony on its 61st anniversary at the Goa University Ground (Helipad Area) Taleigao, here.

In his conversation, he also claimed: "with regard to the per capita income, Goa ranks number one."

The Chief Minister, in an official statement from his office, said that post-independence, Goa has made remarkable progress in infrastructure, education, health, public welfare, skill development and other sectors.

"We should also recognise the efforts of the post-liberation leaders who worked tirelessly to build our State. Goa has made remarkable progress in the Infrastructure, education, health, public welfare, skill development and other sectors," he added.

He also focussed on the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Swayampurna Goa' initiatives and the said will continue to scale greater heights in future.

The CM also appealed to all parties to keep aside differences and work towards the common goal of development. "Let us resolve to keep Goa a clean, green, and sustainable place. Happy Goa Liberation Day to everyone," he added.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai saluted the supreme sacrifice made by spirited freedom fighters.

"It is only appropriate that on this historic day, we salute the brave and valiant soldiers as well as the spirited and selfless freedom fighters. Let us also pay homage to all those great souls who laid down their valuable life for the freedom of Goa. I would like to quote Kavi Bakibab Borkar who said "Tethe kar majhe julati' meaning my hands fold in deep reverence to all those who sacrificed for their motherland," Goa Governor's message read.

Pillai said that Goa boasts of a unique identity that the people of the state have collectively striven to preserve and protect in the post Liberation period in the face of various challenges.

"The emergence of Statehood in 1987 is a milestone in the journey to maintain its distinct heritage. The inclusion of Konkani in the 8th Schedule of Indian Constitution further cemented the individuality of the State," Pillai said complimenting all the leaders and Goans for having fought hard to preserve and protect the state's "exclusive" identity.

Underscoring that the Tourism sector is one of the major drivers of the state's economy, the Goa governor said that the state is great in terms of its majestic ocean, grand old churches, and magnificent temples. Goa is great because of its happy peace-loving and industrious people who have contributed in large measure to different walks of life such as art, literature, music, architecture, tourism, science and technology, and public life, he added.

Endowed with rich flora and fauna, Goa is a well-known top tourist destination with a vibrant culture and heritage.

Further, the people here are friendly and peace-loving. Different communities in the state have existed in complete harmony. This combined with Goa's extraordinary beauty has made it a world-famous tourist destination, he said.

Goa was liberated from the rule of the Portuguese on December 19, 1961.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor