Strip of sedatives help UP Police crack woman's murder case

Lucknow, April 14 The Lucknow police have cracked the murder of a woman with the help of a strip of sedatives that were found near the body.

The charred body of the woman was found on a vacant plot in Sarauna village under Sairpur police station area on Thursday.

Those arrested were identified as Arshad, 21, of Alinagar Khadra locality under Madeyganj police station area and his aide Mohammed Avesh, 19, of Hardoi district.

The two have admitted to the crime during interrogation.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Qasim Abidi, a strip of sedatives was found at the crime scene.

The police took the strips and contacted the wholesale drug stores which sell the sedatives and got a lead about the prime accused.

"In the meantime, another police team found footage in which two youths were seen sitting on an e-rickshaw along with a woman and going towards the Saruana village. The man in the footage was identified by the owner of a medical store," said the official.

Another CCTV footage surfaced of the same group of youths, who were seen returning from Saruan village but the woman in the previous footage was missing in the photo frame.

Later the police traced Arshad and he disclosed the identity of the woman.

Arshad was the live-in partner of the woman identified as Saba Khan, 20, residing in Adilnagar in Gudumba.

Abidi said Saba was pressuring Arshad to marry her and the latter was unwilling due to his parents' refusal.

