Students in large numbers join ABVP's 'Mashal Yatra' in JNU

New Delhi, March 20 The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) took out a huge "Mashal Yatra" (torch march) in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday night in which hundreds of students from different departments of JNU participated.

This torch march started from Ganga Dhaba of JNU to the Chandrabhaga hostel.

This march was taken out under the leadership of ABVP president candidate Umesh Chandra Ajmira, vice president candidate Deepika Sharma, secretary candidate Arjun Anand and joint secretary candidate Govind Dangi, who participated in the Bharat Mata Yatra. The JNU campus was filled with slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

ABVP JNU Unit Secretary Vikas Patel said: "Today we took out a huge torch march from Ganga Dhaba to Chandrabhaga hostel in Jawaharlal Nehru University in which a large number of students participated. It is clear from the crowd gathered in this 'Mashal Yatra' that the Left is going to be wiped out from JNU and the Vidyarthi Parishad is coming with strength on all four seats in the JNU Student Union elections."

Apart from President, Vice President, Secretary and Joint Secretary, ABVP has also announced the names of its candidates for posts of 42 counsellors in JNU, a statement said.

The presidential debates are to be held on March 20 and elections in JNU are scheduled to take place on March 22.

