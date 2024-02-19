Sudama Offering Rice to Lord Krishna Would Be Considered Corruption Today, Says PM Modi (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, February 19, laid the foundation stone of Kalki Dham temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. During this, he reiterated the words of Acharya Pramod Krishnam and said that Pramod Krishnam said that everyone has something to give. But I don't have anything.

Prime Minister Modi further said, "I can only express my feelings. It's good that nothing was given. Otherwise, the times have changed such that in today's era, Sudama would have given rice in a bundle to Shri Krishna. Then, the video would come out. A PIL would have been filed in the Supreme Court, and the judgment would have come that something was given to Lord Krishna in corruption and Lord Krishna was doing corruption. We are going through such times."

#WATCH | UP: At the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal, PM Modi says "...He (Acharya Pramod Krishnam) said that everyone has something to give but I have nothing, I can only express my feelings. Pramod ji, it is good that you did not give… pic.twitter.com/j5tYbQv2Q0 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

PM Modi said, "Today, another stream of devotion and spirituality is eager to flow from the land of Uttar Pradesh. Today, the foundation of another holy place is being laid. I have had the privilege of laying the foundation stone of the grand Kalki Dham. I am confident that Kalki Dham will emerge as another great centre of Indian faith."

PM Modi reiterated his call for 'Ram Rashtra', saying that a new journey is beginning for India for the next thousand years, adding that Kalki will determine the course."Now a new period has started from 22nd January. When Lord Shri Ram ruled, his influence lasted for thousands of years. Similarly, with the enthronement of Ram Lalla, a new journey is beginning for India for the next thousand years," PM Modi said.