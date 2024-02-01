Sudha Milk to get Dearer by Rs 1 per Litre from Februray 1in Bihar

Commencing the month of February, residents in Bihar have been met with an unexpected development that has stirred conversation across the region. Milk from popular Sudha Dairy outlets in Bihar will now witnesses a hike of 1 rupee, with its price elevated from 54 to 55 rupees per liter. Notably, changes have also been implemented in the realm of Lassi. The plain Lassi pack will now be downsized from 150 ml to 140 ml, accompanied by a reduction in its price by two rupees.

Sudha Plain Lassi, previously priced at 12 rupees, is now available for 10 rupees. Similarly, the 80-gram Sweet Curd (Misti Dahi) is now priced at 10 rupees instead of the former 12 rupees. These alterations in pricing came into effect on February 1, 2024.The directive pertaining to the adjustment in milk prices was issued by the Managing Director of Vaishali Patliputra Dairy Project, Bihar Cooperative Milk Federation Limited, Patna. Additionally, both distributors and retailers have witnessed an increase in their margins. Previously, retailers enjoyed a saving of 30 rupees on selling one kilogram of ghee, but now this saving has been augmented to 45 rupees. Sudha Ghee Poly Pack Pouch is priced at 630 rupees per liter, and the cost of 500 ml of ghee stands at 315 rupees. Bihar State Milk Cooperative Federation Limited (Comfed), which sells milk and dairy products under the Sudha brand, argued that milk producers needed to be paid more and thus decided to hike milk prices. Notably, this is the third time the price of Sudha milk has been increased in Bihar, with Comfed having previously raised prices in April 2023