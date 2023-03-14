Sudhanshu Trivedi takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi says, he has no knowledge of India's current affairs

The fourth edition of Lokmat Parliamentary Awards-2022 is currently underway in Delhi Many Members of Parliament are participating in this programme. At the same event, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi was part of the Lokmat National Conclave, where he responded to the allegation of the opposition that the BJP was not allowing the Parliament to run by being in power. The senior BJP leader also took a veil dig at Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

He said that someone who has such a huge legacy should not say that there has been an attack on democracy. It is okay if you had objections to the Modi government, but you would have said something from what I said that we are a country which has always given high ideals of democracy. We are the country which gave the ancient republic. Rahul Gandhi never spoke a word in this because he has neither pride nor knowledge on India and Indianness.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories.The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognise and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar.Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.