Suffering financial losses, UP couple attempts suicide on FB live

Baghpat, Feb 9 A couple from Badaut in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district attempted to kill themselves after going live on Facebook and blamed heavy losses in trade for taking the extreme step, police said.

The wife died during the treatment while the husband is critical.

Madan Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Badaut Kotwali police station said that Rajiv Tomar, a shoe trader, along with his wife, Poonam Tomar, consumed poison on Tuesday.

Those watching the suicide pact live called police that immediately took the two to a hospital.

Police said Rajiv was facing a financial crisis for a long time. He was living in the city's Subhash Nagar area with his wife and two children.

During the Facebook live, Rajiv, wailing and crying, shared his ordeal with those who joined the session. He opened a sachet and ate one of the tablets. As he kept crying, his wife joined him.

"I think I have the freedom to speak. I will pay the debts I have. Even if I die, I will pay. But I request everyone to please share this video as much as possible. I am not an 'anti-national'," he said.

Family members of the couple said they were aware of the family's losses but never thought that the two would try to kill themselves.

