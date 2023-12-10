Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: 3 Lawrence Bishnoi gang members arrested

In a major breakthrough Rajasthan Police, and Delhi Police Crime Branch have arrested three individuals, including the primary suspects Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji, in connection with the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case. All the three accused are being brought to Delhi. The police had identified the two alleged killers of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and announced a cash reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to their arrest.An 11-member special investigation team was formed by the Rajasthan Police to arrest the accused.

Gogamedi, a prominent Rajput leader, was shot dead in the living room of his house in Jaipur in broad daylight on Tuesday, December 5. The Rajput community held state-wide protests on Wednesday. Two Rajasthan Police personnel, including a station house officer (SHO), have been suspended in connection with the case. The police officials assured the family that the accused will be arrested in 72 hours.Gangster Rohit Godara, who is reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post and said that Gogamedi was killed for 'backing' his enemies, PTI reported.