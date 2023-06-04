Sukhu government should stop blaming Central government for its failures: BJP

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 4 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday accused Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of cheating the people of the state and asked them stop blaming the central government for its failures.

BJP's chief spokesperson and MLA Randhir Sharma, State General Secretary Trilok Jamwal, Trilok Kapoor and Rakesh Jamwal said in a joint statement that the Congress won 2022 Legislative Assembly elections by wrong means.

Reacting sharply to the statements of the Chief Minister and ministers of the present government, they said that the government came to power by cheating the people of Himachal Pradesh and is running away from its promises today.

BJP leaders said that in order to come to power, they went door-to-door in the first cabinet and guaranteed Rs 1500 per month to 22 lakh women and filled out their forms. They also guaranteed employment to 15 lakh unemployed people and told them that one lakh jobs will be given in the first cabinet.

"They even told the general public that the BJP government has given 125 units of electricity free of cost, but if the Congress government comes to power, they will get 300 units of free electricity in the first cabinet. Similarly, seven more guarantees were written on the walls of the entire state. Even today those walls are seen teasing the public," they added.

BJP leaders advised the Congress leaders to stop blaming the central government for their failures and work to fulfil the promises made to the people.

BJP leaders alleged that seven months have passed since the government has formed, 10-15 cabinet meetings have been held, and accolades are being looted but nobody has got anything.

The BJP alleged that the Congress government had completely failed to fulfil the guarantees. They said that it seemed, now they would stop taking loans, but the present Congress government piled up loans in the first quarter and yesterday all the ministers started shouting that the loan is being frozen and the central government is going to be blamed for it.

The BJP said, "The leaders sitting in the Congress government were members of the Legislative Assembly five to six times. Were they not aware of the economic condition of Himachal Pradesh and just gave guarantees worth lakhs and crores only to get power on the basis of lies? It is the primary responsibility of Sukhvinder Singh's government to fulfil the promises and now them telling people that the promises will be fulfilled in a phased manner is again cheating the people of the state."

BJP leaders further alleged that keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, once again the central government is being blamed to divert the attention of the public, while all the schemes going on in the state at this time are sent and approved only by the centre.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor