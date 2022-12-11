Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as CM of Himachal

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a four-time MLA and chairman of the Congress' state election campaign committee was sworn in as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, while Mukesh Agnihotri is his deputy.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi among others. The Congress edged BJ P by winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. Polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday, December 8.