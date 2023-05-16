Summer vacations for UP schools from May 20 to June 15

By IANS | Published: May 16, 2023 05:00 AM 2023-05-16T05:00:04+5:30 2023-05-16T05:10:09+5:30

Lucknow, May 16 In view of the prevailing heatwave, the Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, has ...

Summer vacations for UP schools from May 20 to June 15

Lucknow, May 16 In view of the prevailing heatwave, the Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, has announced that the schools affiliated to the Board will remain closed from May 20 to June 15 for summer vacations.

An order has been issued by Secretary of the Board for all affiliated and recognised schools of the Board.

The heatwave has taken a severe form in the entire country.

The timings of all school were changed earlier to save children from heatwave conditions.


