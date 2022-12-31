Sunil Kumar Jakhar condoles demise of PM Modi's mother

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Sunil Kumar Jakhar condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away this morning.

Sunil Kumar Jakhar said, "Our country has suffered a great loss due to the demise of the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Be it the mother of the country's Prime Minister or any common man, it is very sad for everyone when the shadow of the mother goes away."

"In such a simple way, the PM has given a message to the nation by performing the rites of his mother; there should not be too much show in it. In the end, he said that I bow down to that mother who was not only the mother of the PM but the whole country," Jakhar said.

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in Gandhinagar performed the last rites of his mother, Heeraben Modi, who passed away this morning.

PM Modi rushed to the Gujarat capital early morning minutes after tweeting his personal loss at daybreak.Modi was seen touching his mother's feet and paying floral tribute as he sat on his knees before Heera Ba, lying in state on the floor of her residence in Raysan.

The PM joined the funeral procession and carried the bier on his shoulder like any other son, walking barefoot with it as he carried the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.

PM Modi consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire.

( With inputs from ANI )

