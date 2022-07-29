Supertech twin tower demolition: CBRI tells SC that no structural audit of nearby buildings

New Delhi, July 29 Weeks before the demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee on Friday told the Supreme Court that it has not received information regarding structural audit of nearby buildings, impact of vibration generated due to the blast, post demolition debris, etc.

The Noida authority informed the Supreme Court that Supertech's Twin Towers will be demolished on August 21. Senior advocate Ravindra Kumar, representing Noida authority, said that they have filed a status report on what has happened since the last meeting.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and J.B. Pardiwala was informed that Edifice Engineering assured that the demolition would take place on August 21. However, D.P. Kanungo, a scientist at the CBRI, informed the top court that the institute has not received complete information regarding the demolition of twin-towers, and also a sum of Rs 70 lakh as fee. The top court had asked the Noida authority to take help from the CBRI in connection with the demolition process.

Kanungo said the institute has cooperated on every aspect in connection with the demolition, however it has not received information regarding structural audit pre-and-post demolition on the surrounding buildings, and added that Supertech has to provide all this information.

He pointed out that after the trial test blast in the building, the quantity of explosives were increased.

Justice Chandrachud said it can ask Noida authority to convene a meeting of officials from Edifice, Supertech, and the CBRI, and whatever information is required, it is provided to the CBRI.

Kanungo said the institute requires information on structural audit, vibration monitoring report, and additional information on test blast, which was carried out at the building site. He added that there is an underground gas pipeline, which is 30 to 50 metre away from the structure and it is important to find the impact of the demolition on it.

The top court noted that the CBRI seeks information on blast design, ground vibration, post demolition debris, creation of dust clouds etc, and structural audit of nearby buildings. Kanungo said a visual inspection report was submitted, which is not equivalent to the structural audit report, and also Edifice should extend full cooperation to the CBRI.

After hearing detailed arguments in the matter, the top court told the CBRI scientist to write an email to concerned parties in the matter regarding the information which is required, and asked Noida authority to convene a meeting of all parties on August 6.

