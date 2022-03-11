Supply of free food grains to poor to continue after BJP regains power in 4 states?

The results of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur were declared on Thursday (Dec. 10). BJP has won in all the four states except Punjab. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has won a majority. Meanwhile, with the BJP regaining power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur on the strength of public welfare schemes, will the Modi government at the Center continue to provide free food to the poor even after this month? Such a question is currently being raised. This is because the current phase of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGAY) ends on March 31.

According to sources, the issue of procurement and storage of surplus wheat and rice was discussed at the Modi cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by officials of Food Corporation of India. According to sources, the central government is planning to make more space in the warehouses for new purchases this season. Various options are being considered for this, including the export of surplus stock.

The government will start buying grain from farmers early next month. FCI has stocks of about 520 lakh tonnes of foodgrains, including about 240 lakh tonnes of wheat and the remaining 280 lakh tonnes of rice. Therefore, if the central government decides to continue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, there will be no shortage of food grains. According to official sources, between December 2021 and February 2022, 21 lakh tonnes of wheat and rice were distributed free of cost to the poor in Uttar Pradesh with a central subsidy of Rs 6,000 crore as part of the pre-election covid relief package. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the central government provides 5 kg of free foodgrains per person per month to the poor.